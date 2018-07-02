ACE opportunities still available for Banbury students

ACE Training’s annual summer programme still has spaces available for Banbury students wanting to learn a trade.

Introductory courses are available in brickwork or carpentry and joinery and take place between July 4 and August 10.

Participants will receive a daily training allowance of £5 per day for the six weeks and have reasonable travel costs reimbursed.

Alternatively there will also be free student minibuses running from Banbury to the ACE Training facility in Kidlington.

The pre-apprenticeship ACE courses are an accepted alternative to A-levels or FE college, to enable students to stay in learning until they reach 18.

Now in its fourth year the course can act as a springboard for school leavers into further learning and work, with 85 per cent of previous participants remaining with ACE in a full-time course or apprenticeship.

ACE apprenticeship training allows students to work with a number of employers, including Banbury’s Beck Building Ltd, large construction companies and even a university.

ACE also hold monthly workshop taster days and Saturday open mornings for prospective students.

Visit www.acetraining.co.uk for more information.