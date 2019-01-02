A Banbury school uses pupil art to showcase extension

Dashwood Banbury Academy celebrated the end of term with an all-student art show using the event to showcase their new reception and office area.

Hundreds of pieces of art were on display using a number of mediums in the first ever art show that involved every pupil in the school.

One of the many painted pebbles that children made to become part or an outdoor pebble pathway NNL-181221-142312001

Principal Mrs Rogers said: “Every single child in the school has produced pieces of art, they’ve all produced at least three pieces.

“We’ve had a couple of projects going, one is looking at different artists and they have compared two different artists.

“They have then chosen to create their own piece of work based on an artist they enjoyed learning about. We’ve also had a whole school tree project because our logo is a tree and each class has a tree name.”

The children have also painted hundreds of pebbles which will be made into a pebble pathway in the school grounds.

All kinds of media and art techniques were used by the pupils NNL-181221-142807001

Organising the event was art coordinator Ms J Shaw. She said: “What I’ve really enjoyed is seeing the progression of art from reception up to year 6.

“Such a range of art has been produced and the staff and the children have shown a real enthusiasm for art this year.

“She added: “What I’ve really enjoyed as well is seeing so many parents here, its been a real celebration of all their hard work.”

The one day only art exhibition also gave the school the opportunity to open up the new reception/office space.

Mrs Rogers said: “It’s a brand new build. We’ve increased the reception area because our school has grown so much. In 2008 we only had 145 children, we now have 400.”