A Banbury nursery is up for a national award - and you can help it win

A Banbury nursery needs the public’s help to win a national award after being chosen as a finalist from more than 1,000 entries.

Banbury School Day Nursery is one of seven on a shortlist for Best Independent Nursery in the National Nursery Recognition Awards.

The winner will be decided based on a public vote at nationalnurseryawards.co.uk/nominate/vote.

Nursery director Andrea Brooker said: “We are very excited to have gotten through to the final and this is extra special as this will be the year of the nursery being open for 30 years. How far we have come since then!”

The nursery, voted the Banbury Guardian Nursery of the Year 2018, was founded by Anita Higham, a head teacher at then-Banbury School who saw the need to help parents at work, opening a nursery on the school site.

Andrea added: “I have worked at the nursery since it opened and I am very proud of this.”

The National Nursery Recognition Awards celebrate the hard work of nurseries in the UK, recognising the contribution of professional childcare providers and community members.

There are 120 nurseries hoping to get one of the 17 awards available, which will be announced at a ceremony at Athena in Leicester on January 26, 2019.