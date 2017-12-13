Edinburgh Fringe success comes to Banbury

An ‘adult panto’ which has been a big success at the Edinburgh Fringe is coming to Banbury this weekend.

Immaculate, written by Oliver Lansley, is being performed at The Factory, near Banbury Station, by Peppered Wit Productions on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17.

The play has been given a Christmas twist with the traditional Greek chorus replaced by Santa Clauses and is strictly adults only.

The cast is made up of actors from across Oxfordshire and the play uses risque language as an antidote to the standard child-friendly Christmas fare.

Founding members Rob Hall and Tara Lacey said: “Our run at the Brighton Fringe in May 2017 went brilliantly well, with an engaging public enjoying our unique, quirky and very personal tale told through intimate storytelling.

“We were proud to have been reviewed a ‘Must See’ show (Fringe Review) and we chose to help fund our theatrical adventure through ‘Crowdfunding’ raising money and support for CRUSE Bereavement Care.

“For every £5 raised, Peppered Wit donated £2 to Cruse and we raised a total of £164.80.”

This is the first time in a few years Peppered Wit has performed in Banbury.

Tickets, bought in advance, are £10 (£8 concessions) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/peppered-wit-productions.

The show will then go to Croughton Village Hall on December 29 and 30.