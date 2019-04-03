Easter fun with Banburyshire sports clubs

Children canget a taste of the many sports clubs across Banburyshirewhen they take part in the Easter holiday activity Hubs which begin next week.

Cherwell District Council host the activities taking place at the North Oxfordshire Academy, Banbury and The Warriner School in Bloxham between Monday, April 8 and Thursday, April 18.

South Northamptonshire Council will host activities at Magdalen College School in Brackley between the same dates.

Cherwell’s assistant director for wellbeing, Nicola Riley, said: “Hundreds of families find our activity programmes a safe and reliable way to keep children fit and healthy during the holidays.

“What’s different about the Easter programme is that they will be shown sports they can continue locally when the holidays end.”

The activity Hubs are open to children aged five to 15 and feature a range of activities centred on movement, agility, coordination and speed and includes fun games, team games and arts and crafts.

Booking lines are already open and a full day (8:45am to 5pm) costs £19.80 and a half-day (8:45 to 3pm) costs £15.60.

All sporting activities will be delivered by qualified and DBS (formerly CRB) cleared coaches.

To book a place on the Banbury/Bloxham based hubs visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/holidayactivities. To attend the Brackley hub visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/holiday-activities.