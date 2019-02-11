Eagle-eyed Banbury care home residents enjoy birdwatch weekend

Residents at a care home in Banbury had a 'fantastic weekend' during the world’s largest garden wildlife survey.

This year’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch saw residents at Highmarket House well prepared, with bird feeders filled and binoculars in hand.

Residents at the North Bar Place care home created and decorated their own bird boxes as well as making bird food and cakes to attract even more wildlife into the home’s gardens.

This was the 40th anniversary of the Big Garden Birdwatch, which encourages people nationwide to count the birds in their gardens to allow the charity to monitor trends and understand how different species are doing.

Data from over half a million people is then compared year-on-year to provide a ‘snapshot’ of bird numbers across the UK.

Highmarket House manager Julia Joy said: “The residents had a fantastic weekend painting bird boxes and taking note of all the wonderful birdlife that visited the garden.

“The sights and sounds provided brilliant conversation starters, which for many sparked fond memories of their younger years, so it was lovely to be able to reminisce, and hear residents and team members sharing stories.

“The work the RSPB does is incredibly important, so we’re delighted that we were among the half a million people taking part in the survey this year.”