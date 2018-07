Residents can drop into Banbury Town Hall this Saturday to have a chat with town councillors.

Labour councillor for Grimsbury, Claire Bell and Conservative councillor for Easington South, John Colegrave will be on hand to discuss any matters that are a concern to you or the area of Banbury you live in.

Cllr Claire Bell

There is no need to book an appointment, just simply walk into the town hall any time between 10am and noon.