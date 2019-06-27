Driver mistakes accelerator for brake and crashes into Banbury home

A car crashed into the side of a bungalow in Banbury after the driver mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

The driver and the two homeowners who were in at the time were unhurt but the people carrier's front suffered significant damage in the accident on Levenot Close on Monday (June 24).

The car was severely damaged after hitting the house in Banbury. Photo: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service, including both fire engines from Banbury and the specialist rescue crew from Kidlington, police and an ambulance service rapid response car were called at around 3.30pm.

The car driver needed some assistance out of the vehicle but declined any treatment and the emergency services worked 'quickly and effectively' with the housing authority to resolve the incident, a spokesman said.

Crew manager Luke Ingram, who attended the incident, said: "It was an unfortunate incident that took place in a quiet residential street.

"The driver mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, which resulted in them travelling across the grass verge, footpath when finally coming to rest in the front of the property.

"No injuries were sustained, however there was significant damage to the front of the vehicle."