Driver dies after crash near Chipping Norton

A man has died after a crash near Chipping Norton.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision on the A44 near Chipping Norton today (November 20).

A silver Audi TT was involved in the collision at Cross Hands Hill at around 7.50am.

A police spokesperson said: "The driver, a 24-year-old man, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them."

Investigating officer Sergeant James Surman, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically died as a result of this collision.

“His next of kin are being offered support at this extremely difficult time.”

“I am appealing for anyone else who witnessed this collision to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams to check any footage in case it may have captured something in the prelude to the crash or the crash itself that could assist with the investigation.”

“Please upload footage to our dedicated online portal via this link.

Advertisement