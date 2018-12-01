There was drama at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Saturday.

Banbury United’s Evo-Stik League South fixture with Lowestoft Town had barely started than it was delayed due an emergency.

The drama came just after the start of the game when a police officer came on to the pitch to instruct referee Ruebyn Ricardo to take the players off so that the Thames Valley Air Ambulance could land on it. The helicopter was needed to attend an accident at an industrial unit next to the ground.

The game was held up for 45 minutes while the casualty was attended to and then air-lifted to hospital with warm applause ringing out from all around the ground in recognition for the medics just before they boarded the helicopter. It was heart-warming moment on a sombre afternoon at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium where club officials did everything they could to assist the emergency team in difficult circumstances.