Dragons’ Den the next step for Little Bourton business boy?

A primary school pupil has ventured into the world of entrepreneurship and set up his own bespoke jewellery making business.

Nine year old Jojo Atherton, a Year 5 pupil at Hornton Primary School, got the idea at the end of the summer holiday.

Jojo Atherton and his bespoke necklaces and the business logo he designed NNL-181029-161733001

The beach surfer dude inspired creations incorporate Jojo’s passion for collecting shells whenever he can.

Lee, Jojo’s father, said: “He always collects shells wherever we go so he always has those.”

The first necklace Jojo made was for his dad with a piece of string, some Blue Tac and a shell but it didn’t take long before he wondered if he could make some money out of the idea.

Jojo said: “I gave it to daddy and he liked it, then I said can I start making them and selling them, and he said yes. I decided I wanted to save up for a skateboard.”

Jojo’s saw his chance to promote his new business after he was picked to do a class talk.

Jojo said: “I had to do a presentation on something that’s important and I chose to do my necklaces and that’s how I started making money.”

The necklaces have been finely tuned from the days of string and Blue Tack, those substituted for leather and glue with surreptitiously placed stones to give weight to the shell pendants.

So far Jojo has sold 15 necklaces, for £1.50 apiece, with 15 more on order from friends and friends of relatives.

He has even designed a logo for his burgeoning business.

Jojo plans to ramp up production in time for Christmas. To buy a necklace email jojosjewellery1@gmail.com.