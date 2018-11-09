Dozens turn out for Banbury's Alcan Memorial Garden service

Former Alcan employees, servicemen, dignitaries and primary school children were all in attendance for a Armistice service held in the Memorial Garden in the grounds of the former Alcan/Sapa aluminium manufacturers on the Southam Road.

The garden and stone memorial were erected after WWII to commemorate the 42 Alcan employees who were deployed in the war effort and never returned.

Chris Page, veteran Maurice Lane, Mike Neal and Roger Castle

The Friday, November 9 ceremony included a reading of all 42 names, a two minute silence and prayers and a blessing by Bishop Johnson.

Buglers, Chris Page and Mike Neal performed The Last Post to mark the start of the two minute silence.

Alcan was instrumental in Britain's victory in WWII as it manufactured the wings of the iconic Spitfire fighter plane.

Year 4 pupils from Hanwell Fields Primary School also attended the event planting wooden crosses into the ground during the ceremony.

Organiser Chris Smithson with Year 4 Hanwell Fields pupils

Mrs Basharat, Year 4 teacher, said: "We're learning about WWII in school and one of our pupils must have told her granddad about what we are doing and he got in touch with us.

"We're so glad to have this opportunity."

That grandparent is organiser Chris Smithson, chair of the Royal British Legion and yard marshal, he said: "I put it on social media and I'm over whelmed by the support, its the largest turnout for over 20 years.

"You can see the number of wreaths laid, there's normally two or three."