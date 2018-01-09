Dozens expected for Sam Kyme funeral in Banbury

Dozens of people are expected to wish their final farewells to Sam Kyme at her funeral in Banbury tomorrow (Wednesday, January 10).

More than £50,000 has been raised by the community for the 34-year-old mother-of-two whose story touched the hearts of many as she sought to secure her sons’ futures.

Harry, eight, and Joey, 12, will be at the funeral at St Mary’s Church along with her sisters Lynsey Kyme and Pippa Hughes, who will be looking after the boys in her Sydney home.

Pippa said everyone who wishes to come is welcome, with the church service starting at 11.30am, before the family travel to Banbury Crematorium for a private service.

The wake will be at The Church House on North Bar Street.

Sam fought an almost year-long battle with motor neurone disease before dying days before Christmas, but with the knowledge her sons would be looked after thanks to the donations.

Pippa said they will try to remember Sam for how she was in the many years before her illness, as the bubbly, friendly woman so many loved.

“There will be sad bits but also bits where we’ll laugh because she was fun and loving, it will be both and I think that’s that she wanted,” she said.

Once again, Pippa thanked everyone who helped Sam and raised money for the boys, especially her care team from Katharine House Hospice and the NHS community team.