Double success for Bloxham Primary School

Bloxham Primary School is in celebratory mood this week as it receives good news on two fronts.

Minister of State for Schools, the Rt. Hon Nick Gibb, MP sent an official letter of commendation to the school’s head teacher, Matthew Ingall on learning that the school had achieved an outstanding result in its 2017 phonics screening check.

The minister wrote: “With 95 per cent of pupils at Bloxham Church of England Primary School reaching or exceeding the pass mark in the check, your school is in the top eight per cent of all primary schools in the country.”

The postman brought more good news in the form of a letter from Bloxham Parish Council confirming funding for at least the next three years for the school’s new Cherry Orchard Centre, set up to replace some of the services lost with the closure of the Butterfly Meadows Children’s Centre due to government cuts.

Mr Ingall said: “Bloxham is recognised where it matters – in giving excellent help to children academically, shown through our phonics screen test results, and in being part of the community as we welcome parents and young families through our Cherry Tree Centre.

“I must thank our excellent staff and team leaders in school and in the Cherry Tree Centre, and not forgetting Bloxham Parish Council for their continued support.”