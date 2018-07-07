Double party in People’s Park

There will be two good reasons to get in the party spirit in People’s Park tomorrow (Sunday, July 8).

It’s Town Mayor’s Sunday and Cllr Shaida Hussain is inviting people of all ages to join her for a day of fun and entertainment, with games, stalls, funfair, food and drink – and lots more.

And the day also sees the return of Bark in the Park, the popular fun dog show.

Admission for the whole thing is free, with activities running from 10.30am until 3pm.

The emphasis will be on audience participation with games and competitions.

Cllr Hussain said: “Mayor’s Sunday is traditionally a family favourite. People take picnics or buy snacks in the park.

“They can take part in the fun or they can simply settle down to watch.

“It’s a day when whole families can come out together and enjoy themselves.

“There will be plenty of things to see and do with stalls, face painting, lucky dips and funfair rides,” she added.

Entertainment will include dance displays, have-a-go challenges, and Banbury United’s Puritans Radio Road Show.