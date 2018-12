Among the many donations received this festive season to the Banbury Food Bank were several bags and boxes from Banbury’s Child First Nursery.

The donation marked the end of a process which the children were involved with from the start.

Lela White, nursery deputy manager, said: “We raised the money with a raffle where we had parents come to a family Christmas fun day.

“We took all the children on various shopping trips and they chose the food they wanted to give to people.”