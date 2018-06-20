Donation ahead of Tadmarton charity golf day for Brodey Cancer Centre

A Great Bourton housing developer has donated £500 to Tadmarton Heath Golf Club's charity day in aid of the Horton General Hospital's cancer centre next week.

The golf club is hoping to raise £15,000 for a new drug room, nurses and a new patient area for chemotherapy catheters at the Brodey Cancer Centre with its event on Monday and Tuesday.

Hayfield Homes, the developers behind Hayfield View in Great Bourton, has pledged its support and a donation of £500 as part of its ‘commitment to the community’ programme.

Harriet Dickson, sales manager at Hayfield, said: “Enriching the communities surrounding each of our developments, in this case at Hayfield Views in Great Bourton and Hayfields in Southmoor which launches on June 30, is at the core of what we do.

"It is our great pleasure to support Tadmarton Heath Golf Club and the Brodey Centre, and we wish them every success with their fundraising in the coming weeks.”

In addition to the traditional team event, Tadmarton Heath captain Rob Mottershead will be attempting a 24-hour golf marathon, starting on Monday at noon.

This will incorporate Tadmarton’s first ever night golf event and an auction on Tuesday evening.

Golf club general manager Matt Draper said: “The specialist care and treatment the staff at the Brodey Cancer Centre are delivering for local patients is just incredible.

"This event is one of the most ambitious we have planned at Tadmarton, and we have already been overwhelmed at how the local community has come together to support the cause.

"We are very grateful to Hayfield Homes for its contribution and support.”

More information about the event can be found here. Support can be pledged via Tadmarton Heath’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/THGC-2018-Charity-BrodeyCentre.