Donate your old furniture to project which helps those in need

Banbury residents giving their home a spring clean are being urged to donate their old furniture to help others.

The Faithworks Furniture Project collects and restores furniture and white goods that are no longer wanted and redistributes them to those in need.

The project has already helped almost 650 families in the Banbury area, providing them with items such as washing machines, armchairs, sofas and dining tables.

With many households picking up new furniture in the January sales, organisers are encouraging residents to donate their old goods rather than see them go to landfill.

Faithworks Furniture Project is run by volunteers from Banbury Community Church with funding from Sanctuary Housing and Cherwell District Council,

Sheena Gow, of Banbury Community Church, said: “Recycling your furniture through the scheme is easy to do and can make such a big difference to those in need in our community.

“So much of the furniture thrown out is still useable or requires only very basic repairs.

“We can put it to good use, while reducing the amount of waste going to landfill.”

Members go out into the community every month to collect donated furniture and deliver the restored items to their new homes.

Items particularly needed include beds, white goods, tables and chairs, chests of drawers, wardrobes and sofas.

Sanctuary’s neighbourhood partnerships manager Kate Winstanley added: “We are always keen to support projects that make a positive difference to the lives of residents in our communities.

“The Faithworks Furniture Project is such a simple idea but provides an invaluable service to so many people.”

More volunteers to help out with repairs, collections and deliveries are always welcomed.

To find out more, or to donate furniture, call 07979 043851 or email sheena@makinglifework.co.uk.

This project is part-funded by Sanctuary’s Community Investment Fund, supporting projects which benefit the housing association’s residents and their communities.