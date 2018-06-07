Donate unwanted football equipment for African children

Unwanted football boots and kits are being collected in Chipping Norton to give to children in Africa.

Adam Hunt is asking clubs, schools and families with any unwanted sporting equipment to send it to him for it to be shipped out.

Having set up Game On Sports Fundraising and Consultancy, a business helping grassroots football, he found clubs had few ways to put old kits to good use and found the charity Boots2Africa.

“Part of the vision and ethos of my consultancy business is to help kids wherever they are, be that Africa or local,” he said.

Boots2Africa collects, transports and distributes donated boots through relief organisations.

Adam plans to get bins placed in schools and busy areas around the area, but he is currently keeping the collections at his home in Chippy.

Anyone with donations or who may be interested in sponsoring a bin, should email Adam on adam.hunt99@live.com or call 07824 331570.