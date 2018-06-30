Dogs for Good puppies in their first TV appearance

Banbury-based charity, Dogs for Good, will be featured in the current series of Channel 5’s hugely popular Wonderful World of Puppies programme.

This is the first time the programme has featured a litter of puppies destined for lives as specialist assistance dogs for adults and children with physical disabilities and children with autism.

Episode three, to be aired this Saturday at 5pm, features a litter of Dogs for Good puppies from 12 days old, following them in the early weeks of their lives with their mum, Brenda.

Episode four, on July 7, charts the puppies’ progress through their assessment at six weeks old, vaccinations and then as they leave Brenda to go to their Dogs for Good volunteer puppy socialisers.

Then two weeks later, in episode six, July 21, viewers watch Pippa – the only girl of the litter – as she starts her early socialisation, showing her first walk outside and trying on her ‘puppy in training’ assistance dog jacket. Pippa and her puppy socialiser then visit the Dogs for Good headquarters to start puppy classes which focus on general obedience. The programme will also show Pippa watching one of Dogs for Good’s demo dogs as he skilfully demonstrates the task work all assistance dogs are eventually trained to carry out.

Pippa has been sponsored by one of Dogs for Good’s corporate partnerships, Hill’s Pet Nutrition. For more information on becoming a puppy partner, visit www.dogsforgood.org/puppy-partner/ or, to sponsor a puppy, www.dogsforgood.org/puppy.