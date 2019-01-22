Dogs dug out in Deddington rescue

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and a specialist rescue team from Kidlington were needed to locate and release two dogs stuck underground in a Deddington field.

Yesterday, January 21 at around 8.45am Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service were called to a report of two terriers stuck in a hole in a field next to Deddington Hill.

A happy terrier is released from the hole

When they arrived fire crews were met by the dog owner and farmer who explained that one of the dogs had been missing since Sunday afternoon and their second dog had gone into the hole that morning.

Fire crews using specialist camera equipment to search the fox holes were able to locate one of the dogs and were then able to dig down to its location to free it from the hole. The second dog managed to get out from another hole.

Station manager Andy Ford from Thame said: “The owner of the dogs was very concerned due the length of time one of the dogs had been missing and the fact that her second dog had also gone into the hole and not returned.

"The camera equipment which we use to search underground was invaluable in locating the position of the dog. It enabled the fire crews to dig down in the right place to rescue it.

A happy dog pleased to be reunited with his owner

He added:"The owners and both dogs, Flash and Ruby, were delighted and very relieved to be reunited after what must have been a very stressful night."