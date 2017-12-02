Dog owners urged to pick up pets’ poo

Horley dog owners are reminded to pick up their pets’ poo after a number of incidents in the churchyard.
Not clearing up after a dog can lead to a penalty of up to £1,000 if it goes to court.
Free bags can be collected from outside 10 Lane Close.
