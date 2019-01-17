Dog missing after Brackley accident

Following a road traffic accident in Brackley yesterday morning two of the car owners dogs escaped. One was quickly caught but a Chihuahua puppy named Pedro remains at large.
The accident happened at the junction of Broad Lane and the A43, Brakley on the morning of January 17.
The lone occupant, a male driver, was taken to the Horton Hospital following the accident.
Pedro is a black and tan male Chihuahua pup with no collar or ID tag but he is micro-chipped to the Birmingham owners.
If you see Pedro call 07450 405653, or check in with www.doglost.co.uk for further updates.