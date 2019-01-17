Dog missing after Brackley accident

Following a road traffic accident in Brackley yesterday morning two of the car owners dogs escaped. One was quickly caught but a Chihuahua puppy named Pedro remains at large.

The accident happened at the junction of Broad Lane and the A43, Brakley on the morning of January 17.

Have you seen Pedro?

The lone occupant, a male driver, was taken to the Horton Hospital following the accident.

Pedro is a black and tan male Chihuahua pup with no collar or ID tag but he is micro-chipped to the Birmingham owners.

If you see Pedro call 07450 405653, or check in with www.doglost.co.uk for further updates.