Dog missing after Banbury accident

Following a road traffic accident in Banbury this morning two of the car owners dogs escaped. One was quickly caught but a Chihuahua puppy named Pedro remains at large.

The accident happened within Banbury and the OX16 postcode area today, January 17.

Have you seen Pedro?

The occupants, a heavily pregnant woman and her husband, are not from the area so are unsure of the exact location. The husband remains in the Horton Hospital following the accident.

Pedro is a black and tan male Chihuahua pup with no collar or ID tag but he is micro-chipped to the Birmingham owners.

If you see Pedro call 07450 405653, or check in with www.doglost.co.uk for further updates.