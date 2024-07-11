District council to launch summer holiday club for youngsters in Banbury
The council’s Activate holiday club offers a mix of sports, arts and nature activities to children aged five to 11.
Sessions cost £22.50 per day, run from 8.45am to 3pm and will get underway from Monday, August 5, at North Oxfordshire Academy.
Cllr Rob Pattenden, portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: “Our Activate holiday clubs are incredibly popular with young people in north Oxfordshire. We’ve designed a programme that enables them to enjoy the benefits of physical activity in a welcoming and safe environment.
“Whether it’s rounders, cricket, or swimming, Activate helps children form friendships, build their confidence, and enjoy being part of a healthy team dynamic.
“We’re encouraging parents and guardians to book early and avoid missing out.”
The council is also offering free Activate and Eat holiday sessions for children who receive free school meals.
For more information and to book a session, visit: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/Activate