Disruption continues across Banburyshire after heavy snow

The heavy snow that covered Banburyshire in white continues to cause disruption today (Monday, December 11).

Many schools, leisure centres and businesses are shut, public services are doing their best and those using the roads are urged to be cautious.

Train services particularly on the Chiltern line between Birmingham and London have been affected with some services cancelled.

All of the main roads are open as Oxfordshire County Council gritters were out through the night making the roads safe, but many B-roads and rural routes are treacherous.

The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow’ warning for icy roads with cold overnight temperatures following on from the snow.

For a list of the school closures, visit this county council page, but many academies are not on the list so check with the school if it is not on the list.

Cherwell District Council said the snow and staffing shortages means a number of leisure centres are closed or running limited services.

Spiceball is open but both pools are closed and Woodgreen Leisure Centre is open until midday.

Outpatient appointments at Oxfordshire’s hospitals will be going ahead, but patients are urged to take caution and check conditions before leaving.

The ambulance service is only able to transport urgent cases such as renal dialysis patients and those receiving chemotherapy, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust wrote on Facebook.

Cropredy Surgery thanked the volunteers who helped clear the car park and pathways of snow to allow it to open.

Bins may be left full in West Oxfordshire district as there is a limited refuse collection service today due to the snow and ice.

West Oxfordshire District Council hopes any outstanding collections will be completed by Wednesday but this is dependent on the weather conditions.

Residents whose bins have not been emptied are asked to leave them out for collection.

Banbury Guardian readers sent in pictures of the snowy scenes and how they were enjoying the day yesterday.

