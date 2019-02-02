Dismantling of crane ‘a significant moment’

An unsightly but necessary feature of Banbury’s skyline for almost two years is no more .

Since 2017, visitors to People’s Park have been watched over by a 115ft crane that was at the heart of construction of the Park Gardens living complex.

Last week, stage by stage, the leviathan’s 24-tonne counter weights and red steel frame were removed, marking the completion of major construction at the Bath Road site.

During its tenure on site the crane has moved 33,000 roof tiles weighing 165 tonnes, as well as playing host to Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue in May last year for use in rope rescue training exercises.

Scaffolding has also been removed as finishing touches are made to the internal apartments, communal facilities and grounds.

Penny Downing, Bromford’s sales and marketing director, said: “This project has been a real labour of love and the removal of the crane from site is always a significant moment symbolically as we reach the final straight in bringing this exciting new retirement living lifestyle to Banbury.”

She added: “Already the development is bringing real life to this area of the town centre and once new residents start to move in later this year we expect Park Gardens to offer a safe, secure and happy home.”