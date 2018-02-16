Discover your hidden treasures for Katharine House

If you’ve ever wondered how much that curio in the loft may be worth then now is your chance.

The Granary at Wykham Park Farm, on Wykham Lane will be hosting an antique valuation day on Monday, February 26 between 10am and 4pm.

An expert evaluates an antique

A specialist team of valuers from JS Fine Art will be on hand to give expert valuations on jewellery, silver, medals, ceramics, art and oriental artefacts.

The valuations will cost just £2 per item or £5 for three items, with all proceeds going to Katharine House Hospice.

Refreshments and light lunches will also be available.

For more information visit the Wykham Park Farm’s website.