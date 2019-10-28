Discover Spiceball Park’s Nature Trail

If your wondering what to do with the kids this week, why not pop down Banbury's Spiceball Park tomorrow.

Tara Higgs of Wild Banbury, part of the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust, will be running the activity which takes place in Spiceball Park tomorrow, Tuesday, November 29 between 10.30am and 3pm.

Children can discover the park's new Nature Trail and learn about the parks habitats and wildlife.

Participants can collect an activity sheet from Tara at the start of the woodland walk trail on the river side of the park.

This is a free self-guided event for all ages.