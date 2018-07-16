Discounted swimming at outdoor pool for Banbury families

Families from less advantaged areas of Banbury are invited to enjoy discounted swimming at Woodgreen Leisure Centre’s outdoor pool this summer.

Cherwell District Council is rolling out the first offering in its new Families Active, Sporting Together (FAST) programme which aims to help families from parts of the town with higher deprivation be more active.

MHBG-18-04-13 Woodgreen Leisure Centre''Woodgreen Leisure Centre in Banbury ENGNNL00120130415124031

Families living in Grimsbury, Hardwick, Neithrop and Ruscote with children aged 16 or under can apply for the FAST offer.

Online applications will be taken from today (Monday, July 16), with those eligible able to make a range of savings from July 23.

The programme is backed by a £215,000 grant from Sport England and deputy council leader Cllr George Reynolds said: “With the wonderful weather we’ve been having, Woodgreen outdoor pool has really been drawing the crowds.

“With this offer, families in the less advantaged parts of Banbury will have an additional incentive to reap the rewards of the fantastic Olympic-sized pool.

“Research shows that low-income families are statistically more likely to lead inactive lifestyles, which can lead to health problems later in life.

“That’s why this funding from Sport England is being directed at areas of the town which are identified as experiencing deprivation.

“Swimming is something the whole family can enjoy together and I hope as many people as possible will apply for the FAST offer.

“We are also hard at work finalising other activity offers using this funding, which will be available to support families in the autumn and winter seasons.”

People will be able to see if they are eligible using a postcode checker on the council’s website.

Successful applicants will receive discount cards in the post which they can present at Woodgreen Leisure Centre from July 23. Application forms are available at www.cherwell.gov.uk