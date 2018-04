Animatronic dinosaurs will make Castle Quay their home on Saturday, April 28 from 11am until 4pm.

The life like beasts will be the star attraction in a day of family fun which includes free face painting for children.

Paul Jackson, centre manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “It will be a fantastic day for families to see these amazing dinosaurs in the centre. This is a must see for all dinosaur fanatics.”

For more information visit the centre’s website.