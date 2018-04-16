Diamond couple put celebrations on hold

Celebrations were subdued for a Brackley couple celebrating 60 years of marriage.

John and Janet Gentry spent their landmark anniversary in the Horton Hospital but were visited by friends and family bearing cake.

John, originally from Fulham, was evacuated during the war to Whitfield, just outside Brackley, in 1939 and has remained in the area ever since.

Janet moved to Brackley at the age of 14 as her mother and father took over the Red Lion pub and it was here, some years later, she and John met.

The pair were married in 1958 at Brackley’s St Peters Church. John was 22 and Janet just 19 years old.

Janet said: “It was pretty whirlwind, we got married pretty quickly.”

John worked at Automotive Products while Janet worked at a former children’s home.

Janet said: “Evenley Hall was a children’s home when I worked there but in latter years, when the local authority weren’t placing children in children’s homes, it was more for people with a learning disability. I worked there until I retired.”

The pair have four sons, Mark, Simon, Richard and Timothy who was visiting Janet on their big day.

Daughter-in-law Janice said: “We’ll have a party for them when they get back.”