Developer cash pays for A422 resurfacing of potholed road

Developer cash from a new housing estate called Banbury Rise has paid for the resurfacing of the potholed road outside North Oxfordshire Academy.

The 200-metre stretch of the A422 was repaired over two nights, necessitating the road’s closure. The £90,000 cost came from the Bloor Homes housing development alongside Bretch Hill.

Ward councillor Cllr Mark Cherry said: “We all know the roads in Banbury are appalling but I’ve had some local success which I put down to persistence and good liaison with county council highways’ officers and local developers.”

Mr Cherry said other roads in his patch were awaiting attention. In the pipeline is topcoat resurfacing of Trinity Close, Caernarvon Way roads off Edinburgh Way; the end of Edmonds Road meeting Woodgreen Avenue and the end of the Fairway meeting Orchard Way Roundabout.

“The countywide pothole problem is still growing because of the continuing effects of cuts to local authorities by central government, and there just aren’t enough out-sourced road gangs to do the work,” said Mr Cherry.

“Oxfordshire county council estimate they need up to an additional £300 million to sort the problem but the Conservative government only gave us an extra £1.8 million this year.”

Numerous competitors in Sunday’s Banbury Triathlon complained about the state of the Banburyshire roads.

Fix My Street shows a rise in reports at 1,613 (up from 1,389 last week) with 5,053 resolved over the last month. The majority of reports are potholes. See fixmystreet.oxfordshire.co.uk