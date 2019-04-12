Descendant of Brackley Town Hall builder opens public centre

A descendant of the family which built Brackley Town Hall officially opened the town’s new community centre last week.

The Duke of Sutherland, Viscount Brackley, who is descended from Scroop Egerton and his great nephew, Francis, officially opened Egerton Hall, named after the family who were integral to the town’s history.

The new centre includes a larger hall, holding up to 200 people and a smaller room which can hold up to 30. All hirers can use the kitchen and there is an outside power point for outside caterers.

The hall has been funded by money from the new developments in Brackley.

For booking information contact Sally Munday-Webb at venues@brackleynorthants-tc.gov.uk or 01280 811422.