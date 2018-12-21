Departing Shipston firefighters thanked for dedication to keeping public safe

Two Shipston firefighters who have helped to protect the community for over 30 years between them have been thanked for their dedication as they leave the fire service.

Michael Jones and Jason Hall were wished a fond farewell by their Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service colleagues.

Michael Jones gets a warm farewell from his colleagues at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Watch commander Mike has been with the service for more than ten years and has worked his way through the ranks at Shipston Fire Station.

Jason is leaving as Mike’s trusted second in command, to start a new venture after nearly 20 years with the service.

Station commander for Stratford district, John Wilson, said: “While we are sad to see Michael and Jason leave us after all these years, we are so thankful for their support and exemplary service to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and the community as a whole.

“We wish them both all the very best with the new adventures and thank them for being a very important part of the Service. We’ll miss you and wish you well.”

Over the years, both Mike and Jason have shown an extraordinary amount of commitment and dedication, ensuring the availability of the fire engine from Shipston.

While the county would be out enjoying time away with family or friends, Mike and Jason, along with their retained colleagues, would be in their community waiting for the call.

Their commitment to being a retained firefighter will have undoubtedly helped to have saved the lives of many people who live, work and visit the county.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for community safety said: “Retained firefighters are an integral part of the service and play a key role in keeping communities safer.

"I would like to personally thank both Mike and Jason for their commitment to WFRS and their community and I wish them both all the very best for the future.”

If you feel that you have what it takes to be a retained firefighter like Mike and Jason, then visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/beextraordinary to find out more.

Alternatively call into Shipston Fire Station on a drill night, which is every Tuesday between 7pm and 9pm.