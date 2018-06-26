Delight at new minibus for Deddington care home

A Deddington care home has delighted its residents by investing in a new minibus to make trips much easier to organise.

Featherton House Care Home has purchased the new vehicle with nine seats and room for one wheelchair.

Residents at the Chapel Square home regularly enjoy outings but the new minibus will give the staff more freedom for spontaneous trips without needing to book a vehicle from another company.

Featherton House manager Holly Rose said: “We are delighted with our new mini bus, and the residents are incredibly excited for the trips we will be able to go on.

"The residents and team love to be out and about, and the new transport will really help.

“It is incredibly important to us that our residents enjoy every day, and get to visit places and have positive experiences while they are living with us.

"Whether it’s a short visit or a big adventure, we want them to get there safely and comfortably.”

The minibus was provided by Wren Retirement Living, which manages the home, as part of an initiative to support homes in getting their residents more mobile.

Wren regional manager Karen Williams said: “Investing in transport for our homes has been something we’ve wanted to do for a while, and we’re pleased to now have the opportunity.

"We are certain the homes will make lots of happy memories for the residents with the mini buses, visiting lots of fantastic places.”

Featherton House Care Home provides residential care for up to 25 older people and is rated 10/10 on carehomes.co.uk site and number one in the south east region, while the Care Quality Commission rated the home as ‘good’, with one area ‘outstanding’.