Delight as Banbury Play Bus saved with funds to last until 2019

Banbury Play Bus will keep providing free sessions for Banburyshire children until at least March, 2019, the much-loved charity has announced today (Monday, August 6).

Trustees have been deliberating since Tuesday about Banbury and District Community Bus Project’s future but decided to keep going with funds for another seven months raised.

The organisers wrote on Facebook they were delighted to keep going after a ‘very worrying and anxious time’ trying to raise £50,000 since May.

“On a personal note from the staff team; we are so, so pleased to be able to continue this amazing project that we all treasure and have given so much love and time to,” they wrote.

“The support both verbally and financially has meant a great deal to all of us involved and we cannot thank those supporting us enough for their contributions.

“It has been a very worrying and anxious time for us all and we can now move forward and continue to provide this much needed and much loved service!”

Banbury Play Bus initially had until the end of June to find enough money to continue for another year after severe funding cuts.

That was extended to the end of July but when that came, the trustees were unable to make a decision with more than £30,000 pledged.

A statement said: “The trustees and staff of the Banbury Community Bus Project wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who responded to the appeal for funding.

“As a result to the response we have secured funding to enable a continued service from the project until the end of March, 2019.

“During this period, we will be looking to secure funding to enable the project to move forward in the longer term.”

The statement added that they would be working towards a new funding strategy and recruiting new trustees with more expertise.