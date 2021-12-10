Delays on M40 near Banbury after two-vehicle collision blocks lanes

The M40 in Oxfordshire has severe delays northbound due to a collision between J10 (Cherwell Valley Services) and J11 (Banbury).

The problems were caused by a collision after 11am that included two vehicles. One of them, a jack-knifed lorry, initially blocked all three northbound lanes. Since then one lane north has reopened.

This is causing delays of up to 2 hours above usual journey times and congestion is building between J10 and J11 approaching the incident.

The scene earlier this afternoon. Photo from Thames Valley Police Roads Policing unit on Twitter (twitter.com/tvprp)

National Highways Traffic Officers and emergency services are currently working at the scene to move the involved vehicles.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible, or factor in the potential delays.