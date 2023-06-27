Delays are happening on the M40 south of Banbury this morning (Tuesday) after a raging lorry fire was fought by Banbury and Oxfordshire fire crews.

The fire happened on the hard shoulder on the motorway between Junction 10 – 9. Recovery is taking place but National Highways says delays could get worse as recovery of the burnt out, large vehicle takes place. Two lanes may have to be closed.

NH said in a Tweet at 8.50am: “Lane 1 is closed M40 southbound between J10 (#Ardley) & J9 (#A41, #A34) following a vehicle fire.

“Lane 2 will need to be closed at certain stages of recovery. We are working with the recovery specialists to ensure we keep traffic moving.

The lorry ablaze on the M40 on Tuesday morning

“Delays are now 40 mins on approach.”

Crews from four stations responded to the lorry fire. The vehicle, carrying vehicle carpets, was well alight between junction 10 and 9 southbound this morning at 5:44am.

Banbury, Bicester Fire Station (2), Kidlington and Rewley Road attended supported by the specialist water carrier from Wheatley.

The southbound carriageway was shut for approximately an hour before traffic was initially able to pass once colleagues from Highways Agency reopened the carriageway.

The burnt out lorry. The carcass is pictured after the fire and before removal

Smoke and loud noises from tyres exploding could be heard around Bicester and Junction nine, however there was no risk to the public.