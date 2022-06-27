The Armed Forces Day parade in Banbury

Saturday’s programme included parades, displays, demonstrations and a collection of war-time vehicles – and attracted visitors young and old.

A flypast by a Second World War Hurricane was cancelled mid-morning because of poor weather in other parts of the country but there was still plenty for people to do and see.

Members of today’s armed forces joined cadets and veterans in a parade through the town’s old streets. This ended in Bridge Street where a salute was taken by mayor Jayne Strangwood, Banbury’s High Steward Sir Tony Baldry and chair of Oxfordshire County Council Susanna Pressel. The parade was led by The Shires Royal British Legion Youth Band.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday's Armed Forces Day parade took place at the heart of Banbury

A drumhead service in the Market Place demonstrated how troops held religious ceremonies on battlefields using drums draped with regimental flags as their makeshift altars. The service was conducted by Padre Charles Lewis, chaplain to the Thames Valley Air Training Corps. Hundreds of onlookers watched in silence as prayers were said and hymns were sung.

The day’s activities were organised by Banbury Town Council and council leader and president of the Banbury branch of the Royal British Legion Kieron Mallon said: “Armed Forces Day is an important annual event that honours the town’s historical and ongoing links with the military.

“It is always very special to see so many members of the public turn out to be part of the event.

“This year was another very wonderful day.”

Banbury's Armed Forces Day parade was supported across the generations

The parade ended in Bridge Street, where the salute was taken

All ages turned out to support Saturday's events