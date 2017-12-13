Deddington’s Farmers Market ranked third best in the country

The sleepy village of Deddington has been singled out as hosting one of the best farmers markets in the UK.

National Geographic Magazine rated the monthly market as the third best behind Abingdon and Stroud.

The market features over 40 vendors selling locally produced beer, bread, crafts, eggs, fish, flowers, fruit, meat, preserves, ready-made meals and much more.

There is still time to visit the market before Christmas as it sets up in the heart of the village on Saturday, December 23.

