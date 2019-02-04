Deddington mum and tot fitness classes finding success

A Chipping Norton mother has retrained to become a qualified fitness coach offering classes to new mothers and their children.

The 45-minute, OneFitMama classes in Deddington, run by Victoria Larder, are circuits based, with dedicated play areas in the middle of the hall for little ones to play while mums work out around the outside.

All circuits are designed by postnatal specialists so are safe for mums to undertake after their GP check, and can be modified to suit all fitness levels.

Victoria said: “It can be really hard to find time to exercise once you have a baby, and these classes provide that opportunity, without the need for childcare.

“I am really excited every time I take a class as mums get so much out of every session. As a mum myself I know that just venturing out of the house can feel like a real mountain to climb sometimes. So I am in awe of all the mums that come along and really give the exercises their all.”

OneFitMama is more than just a fitness class, as they also offer a GP referral scheme, where mums struggling with postnatal depression can access six weeks of classes for free.

The class is currently held at Deddington’s Windmill Centre every Monday morning and Victoria is looking to add a Banbury town centre location this year.

For information on a free trial contact Victoria on stratford@onefitmama.co.uk or visit the OneFitMama Stratford and Banbury FB page.