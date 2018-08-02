Deddington care home residents marvel at fabulous flowers

Residents at a Deddington care home showed their support for charity while enjoying an open day at Ball Colegrave outside Adderbury.

Featherton House nursing home took its residents to the open evening in aid of Katharine House Hospice and the David Colegrave Foundation on July 18.

Featherton House Care Home staff accompanied the residents to Ball Colegrave's open evening

Care home manager Holly Rose said the flower displays were lovely and the residents enjoyed ice cream while looking at all the beautiful plants Ball Colegrave created.

“Katherine House Hospice provides an invaluable care service to families at an incredibly difficult time,” she said.

“It was great for our staff and residents to be able to show their support for the charity’s hard work at the event, and they thoroughly enjoyed looking at all of the displays.

"The fact it is not usually open to the public made it extra special.”