Debris from pothole gathers in driveway

The people’s war against potholes continues into the early summer as hundreds of new craters are reported every week.

Oxfordshire County Council’s Fix My Street web page continues to list hundreds of new reports - the vast majority potholes accompanied by warnings and pleas over the danger they pose to motorists.

Paul Taylor and Chris Hockly survey the huge pothole in Courtington Lane, Bloxham

Bloxham householder Paul Taylor says the crater in Courtington Lane, outside his home, has been there for weeks and has had white lines around it - signifying it is scheduled for repair - for three to four weeks.

The road shows that vehicles’ undersides have been scraped as they drop in.

“When they’ve repaired others in the street they’ve just swept them out, put in a read-mixed filling and stamped on it with their feet,” said Mr Taylor.

Mr Taylor said whenever vehicles drive over this week’s Pothole of the Week - especially buses or lorries - stones and surface chippings get flipped out into his driveway.

The water bottle shows how deep this pothole is in Courtington Lane, Bloxham NNL-180805-111343009

“There is always a pile of pebbles and chips there,” he said. “This pothole is 3.5 inches deep and there is one on the other side of the road that is four inches deep.

“Vehicles driving past each other cannot avoid them as the only way to do that is to drive on the other side of the road.

“Every time I back my car out of my drive or turn in, I have no choice but to go into the pothole.”

The county statistics for the past week show a decrease in reports compared to the previous week with 1,408 noted and 4,912 problems resolved or fixed in the past month. To report a problem go to https://fixmystreet.oxfordshire.gov.uk/