Deadly crash in Hook Norton

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to a fatal accident last weekend in Hook Norton.

Just after midnight on Sunday, July 28, a silver Honda Civic car was driving along Station Road from Bloxham towards the village of Hook Norton, when it was in a collision with a tree.

Police news

The driver, a man in his twenties, died at the scene.

Investigating officer PC Rob Turpin of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Bicester, said: “Sadly, a man has died in this incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances.

“If anyone was in the area and saw the vehicle involved before the collision, we would like to speak to them.

“It would be helpful if this vehicle is captured on dash-cam footage in the area that evening too.

“Please contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting 43190230680 or make a report online.”