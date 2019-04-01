Deadlines approaching for local election registration

With district and parish elections a few weeks away, residents are being reminded that some important deadlines are just around the corner.



Cherwell District Council is registering residents for the elections, which take place on Thursday, May 2. The deadline for voter registration is 11.59pm on Friday, April 12 .

Local elections are just around the corner

If you are already registered, you don’t need to register again.



Yvonne Rees, Cherwell’s electoral registration officer, said: “The district and parish councils have a big impact in our daily lives, so we want as many people as possible to be able to have their say about who represents them on their local councils.



“We’re giving people an early warning of the key dates they should be putting in their diaries, whether they want to vote at their polling station, by postal vote or by proxy. I hope everyone registers sooner rather than later to make sure their voices are heard on 2 May.”



Electors have until 5pm on Monday, April 15 to apply for a postal vote or to amend or cancel existing postal or proxy voting arrangements for this election. They have until 5pm on Wednesday, April 24 to apply for a new proxy vote.



People can only vote at their allocated polling station; poll cards state the locations of polling stations.



Anyone wishing to apply for a postal or proxy vote should visit www.yourvotematters.co.uk and click on the relevant voting method.