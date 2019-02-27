Dancers help to launch free Banbury Play Bus sessions at Castle Quay

A performing arts school filled Castle Quay Shopping Centre with music and dancing to promote the start of the Banbury Play Bus’ sessions.

Stagecoach Theatre Arts Banbury pupils performed routines inspired by The Greatest Showman and Blues Brothers in the shopping centre on Saturday (February 23).

Banbury and District Community Bus Project staff were on hand to answer shoppers’ questions about the new ‘stay and play’ sessions, which started in Castle Quay on Monday.

The free ‘stay and play’ initiative proved very popular, with more than 50 families attending the takeover sessions in Castle Quay’s soft play area by HMV.

Commenting on the first session, Play Bus project manager Michelle Pollard said: “We met lots of new families and said hello to some of our regular users.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and joined us for a fantastic, fun-filled day of play. We’re looking forward to another action-packed day of fun next week.”

The Play Bus announced the new initiative with Castle Quay last month, following last summer’s successful campaign to raise the necessary funds to secure the charity’s immediate future.

Castle Quay manager Paul Jackson added: “It was great to welcome so many new faces to the ‘stay and play’ sessions here in Castle Quay’s soft-play area.

“We’re looking forward to continue meeting families every Monday for some free fun!”