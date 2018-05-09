Dad running half marathon for the Horton fighting fund

A dad whose children were born at the Horton General Hospital is to run a half-marathon to raise money for the hospital campaign group’s fighting fund.

David Scrimgeour hopes to raise £500 for Keep the Horton General and runs the Stratford-upon-Avon half marathon on Sunday.

“The Horton is where my children Eve and Alex were born. Eve was born in 2013 by emergency C-section. The reality is Banbury women no longer have this option and have to be transferred to Oxford, a minimum of 40 minutes away – a scary prospect for labouring women,” he said.

“The long term future of the hospital is under threat from downgrading and relocating services to Oxford.

“Changes so far include downgrading the maternity department to a midwife only unit, loss of 45 medical beds and reduction and downgrading of intensive care beds.

“Despite Banbury’s population increasing over recent years, a trend set to continue, acute services provided by the hospital are reducing.

“Living and working in the district has made me appreciate what makes a strong community, including helping each other, and the importance of protecting essential services including the Horton,” said Mr Scrimgeour, a chartered quantity surveyor at Cherwell District Council.

“I have been a keen runner for 12 years. I run two or three times a week, to stay fit and healthy. Every few years I like to set myself a challenge. In the past this has included running in 10km events.

“A half marathon is further than my usual distance. It will be difficult but I am cautiously optimistic,” he said.

To donate see www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/david-scrimgeour