Cyclist suffers life-threating head injuries after collision with car in Bicester

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Bicester today

Thames Valley Police have appealed for witnesses to a road traffic collision that happened around at around 8.30am.

The incident involved a black Audi A1 and a cyclist on Buckingham Road, close to the junction with Southwold in Bicester.

The rider of the bicycle, a man in his sixties, sustained life-threatening head injuries and remains at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

PC Harry Welch of joint operations roads policing unit said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.”

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220392542.”