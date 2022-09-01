Cyclist suffers life-threating head injuries after collision with car in Bicester
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries after a collision with a car in Bicester this morning (Thursday).
Thames Valley Police have appealed for witnesses to a road traffic collision that happened around at around 8.30am.
The incident involved a black Audi A1 and a cyclist on Buckingham Road, close to the junction with Southwold in Bicester.
The rider of the bicycle, a man in his sixties, sustained life-threatening head injuries and remains at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
PC Harry Welch of joint operations roads policing unit said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.
“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.”