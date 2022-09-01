News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cyclist suffers life-threating head injuries after collision with car in Bicester

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries after a collision with a car in Bicester this morning (Thursday).

By Jack Ingham
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:54 pm
Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Bicester today
Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Bicester today

Thames Valley Police have appealed for witnesses to a road traffic collision that happened around at around 8.30am.

The incident involved a black Audi A1 and a cyclist on Buckingham Road, close to the junction with Southwold in Bicester.

The rider of the bicycle, a man in his sixties, sustained life-threatening head injuries and remains at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

PC Harry Welch of joint operations roads policing unit said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

Most Popular

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.”

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220392542.”

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”