News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cyclist dies on the border of south Warwickshire

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died on the border of south Warwickshire yesterday (September 25).

By Jack Ingham
Monday, 26th September 2022, 12:33 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 12:33 pm
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died in Mickleton at the weekend.
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died in Mickleton at the weekend.

The incident took place at around 9.35am on Sunday, when a man in his 50s was, according to police, ‘thrown off’ the bicycle he was riding on Hill Crest close to the junction with Granbrook Lane in Mickleton.

Sadly, the cyclist died, despite the hard work of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

His next of kin have been informed and specialist officers are currently providing support to the family.

Enquiries are ongoing and police officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen the incident or was in the Mickleton area on Sunday at the time stated or has has dashcam footage that might pick up the cyclist on his carbon and green bike.

Most Popular

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police, and quote the incident number 136 of September 25.